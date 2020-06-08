Police investigate weekend shooting in Livingston

Residents in Sumter County, Alabama are shocked after a man was allegedly shot and killed at Happy Hollow Park over the weekend.

The park is located on Happy Hollow Road. A resident that lives nearby said a group was at the park barbecuing Saturday night when a verbal altercation led to a fight.

The resident said one man was shot and killed. A Livingston city worker said he was surprised to hear what happened.

"It’s usually pretty quiet around, you don't hardly get any shootings around here,” said Curtis James.

Newscenter 11 tried to reach Livingston Police Chief Roger Tolliver for more on the crime but our calls were unanswered.