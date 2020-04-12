Possible tornado hits Clarke County

Easter Sunday was filled with high winds, heavy rains and of course tornadoes in East Mississippi.

Large debris fell out of the sky over the Meridian Airport, which sits miles north of the closest tornado. The debris included large pieces of tin and plastic.

At least one tornado tracked all the way across the state came through Clarke County.

“I think the Lord blessed these people today. We had some minor injuries. I know one individual has a small head injury, but I think we were definitely blessed,” Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says.

Homes on County Road 513 were knocked off foundations and one had much of its roof ripped off with a large tree down in the front yard. The majority of damage can be found on County Road 320.

“Trees feel all around all the houses. There is a lot of destruction and nobody died,” Pastor Jerry Griffin says.

Pastor Griffin saying he built the church 20 years ago and its first service happen to be on Easter Sunday 1996. Griffin says he was able to preach to the congregation from the church’s porch Sunday morning before the storm hit.

“This was our original sanctuary and fellowship hall, and now it’s gone. It’s not even here anymore,” Griffin says.

During this time of social distancing, Clarke County authorities say they will come back together once again to clean up after a tornado.

“You can’t see this much devastation and destruction and nobody was killed. This was twice. Only God. It’s only God,” Griffin says.

“Another cleanup. It’s not our first rodeo. Grandpa always said get on the bull, grab him by the horns and ride him. That’s what we’re going to have to do in Clarke County,” Kemp says.

Kemp wants people to stay out of the damaged areas as first responders work survey the damage.

