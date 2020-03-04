Preliminary hearing set for April in Aniah Blanchard murder case

A preliminary hearing for Ibraheem Yazeed, the man charged in the murder and kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard, has been set for April.

According to court records, the preliminary hearing was continued until April 13th at 9 a.m.

Police believe Yazeed kidnapped Blanchard at a gas station on South College Street in Auburn in late October. Blanchard was missing for a month before her remains were recovered in rural Macon County.

Blanchard’s disappearance made national attention. She was from the Birmingham area and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika.