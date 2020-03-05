President Trump holds leads against Biden, Sanders in latest Mason-Dixon poll

Mississippians will go to the polls for the state’s primary Tuesday, Mar. 10. and Democrats will choose a candidate to face President Donald Trump in November.

The results of a new Mason-Dixon poll of Mississippi voters have been released, and it’s giving some insight into how some voters are feeling about the candidates.

President Trump has a comfortable lead over both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders among Mississippi voters, regardless of which candidate becomes the Democratic nominee.

According to the poll, if the election were held Thursday with Biden as the nominee, President Trump would get 56 percent of the vote to Biden’s 41 percent.

The president would do even better in a race against Bernie Sanders.

If that were the scenario, the poll says President Trump would get 59 percent of the Mississippi votes to Sanders’ 36 percent.

The poll also found that 57 percent of Mississippians approve of the job Trump is doing.

Along with the presidential primary next week, Democratic candidates for Senate will also be on the ballot.

Incumbent Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith has no party opposition and Democratic challenger Mike Espy is expected to advance easily to November.

In the rematch from two years ago, the Mason-Dixon poll shows Hyde-Smith with a 10-point lead over Espy in the general election, with four percent undecided.

Mason-Dixon polled 625 registered voters in Mississippi to reach its findings.