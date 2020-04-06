President approves disaster declaration for Mississippi

President Donald Trump declared Monday that a major disaster exists in the state of Mississippi and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning Jan. 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Mississippi impacted by the coronavirus.

FEMA administrator, Pete Gaynor, named Gracia B. Szczech as the federal coordinating officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.