Primaries today for federal offices in Mississippi

Mississippi voters are choosing Democrat and Republican nominees for federal offices. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters in the primaries must show government-issued photo IDs.

Three candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, Mike Espy, Tobey Bartee and Jensen Bohren. The winner will face Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November.

Republicans Michael Guest of the 3rd District and Steven Palazzo of the 4th District are being challenged in their primaries.

James Tulp is running against Guest. Palazzo is opposed by Robert Deming III, Carl Boyanton and Samuel Hickman.

Democrat Cong. Bennie Thompson of the 2nd District also has a challenger. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Trent Kelly is unopposed for the nomination.

The Democrat primary ballot for president has a long list of names but only Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard remain active candidates.

Five other states are also holding primaries Tuesday.