Progress continues to be made on Threefoot Building

Work continues to be done on the historic Threefoot Building in downtown Meridian.

A rendering made by Campo Architects was recently released depicting what the rooftop restaurant and bar will look like once it’s completed. Here is exclusive Sky 11 drone footage of the work on the roof. Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says the rooftop restaurant and bar will be a great addition to the building.

“It’s really going to be a showcase for downtown Meridian, and that’s so exciting,” says Laura Carmichael, the director for Community Development. “It’s a historic building, it means a lot to not only Meridian, but the entire state of Mississippi. It was the first skyscraper for Mississippi. So, to see that building come back to life in its original grandeur, and to be a beautiful new hotel facility, we’re so excited.”

Carmichael says the Threefoot Building is still on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.