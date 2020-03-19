Protecting your mental health amid coronavirus outbreak

The threat of the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow and has started to weigh on the mental and emotional health of many of us. We checked in with a mental health expert for tips on protecting your mental health.

School closures, social distancing, and widespread shutdowns of public spaces can all take a toll.

Alliance Healthcare Center CEO Jay Shehi is advising people to pay attention to any feelings of anxiety or depression.

"Focus on the things you can control and maintain positive thinking. Draw strength from when you dealt with adversity in the past. A lot of those same coping strategies can be used in the present situation. Every agency in this community: hospitals and city leadership, we're all working together," said Shehi.

Shehi recommends utilizing healthy coping strategies like spending time in nature, exercising, meditating and talking with your mental health professional.

"There are meetings taking place to make sure you and your family are protected. Have faith in your community leaders because there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes to deal with this crisis. We all are going to get through this together," said Shehi.

According to dosomething.org, more than 43 million Americans struggle with mental illness. In response to the coronavirus, it can make existing mental health problems worse.