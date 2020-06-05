Protest march for peace and justice in Butler, Alabama

A protest and a march with more than 60 participants took over the busiest area of Choctaw County Friday.

A group of protesters gathered at the Choctaw County Courthouse. They had signs displayed... Calling for peace and justice in the death of George Floyd in police custody. The courthouse was blocked off by police to help keep the protest safe. The group began marching in the heat from Choctaw Urgent Care Clinic to the city hall-- where police officers were seen lined up outside the building. “No justice, no peace,” some were heard chanting outside the building.

“We are more than tearing down buildings and writing, and we can be peaceful. They see this gear, these tattoos and that’s a problem to them. Right now we have black men and black women being killed off of an image of what they see as a danger. I’m just here to show that I might look like this but I’m not the problem. The problem is the system,” said protester Michael Harris.

“Standing together. We’re stronger together. If we can all just come together both black and white,” said event organizer Avary Bonner.

Organizers of the event said this was a successful protest and they are grateful to have gotten their message across.