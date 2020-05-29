Protesters call for Petal Mayor Hal Marx to resign

A crowd of over 100 people gathered at Petal City Hall Friday to protest comments Mayor Hal Marx made on social media in reference to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Marx has been criticized for comments he made on social media regarding the video of Floyd’s arrest that has circulated online and caused outrage, protests and an FBI investigation.

The video shows Floyd, a black man, yelling “I can’t breathe” repeatedly while a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Many who spoke during the three-hour peaceful protest in Petal directly called for Marx to resign.

Floyd died while in police custody this week. The actions of the officer have been widely condemned.

The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was one of four officers who were fired and then Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

Other protests have not been peaceful. A police precinct in Minneapolis was burned Thursday and several stores trashed and looted. The mayor of Minneapolis instituted an 8 p.m. curfew that was being ignored by many Friday night.