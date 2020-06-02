Protesters gather on North Hills St. in peaceful demonstration

A group of protesters gathered along North Hills Street in Meridian Tuesday evening in support of George Floyd.

The group started with just four people around 7:30, but quickly started growing with people bringing signs and cheering as cars passed by.

The signs called for peace and an end to violence against African Americans by law enforcement.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman stopped by and spoke with the protesters and told them they were doing nothing wrong by letting their voices be heard.

“I got a call that there was some protesting going on and I just wanted to make sure everyone was safe," Chief Coleman said Tuesday evening. "They do have the right to protest as long as it’s non-violent. This is actually the kind of protest we want to condone, if there was one we would condone.”

“This is to shout out George Floyd and what happened to him. This is why we are doing this, for him. A peaceful protest for him. That’s what he wanted. He was not a violent person at all,” Rebecca Sharp and Jenni Harrison explain.

The group was peaceful and said they were obeying all laws, including the curfew.

