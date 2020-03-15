Public Service Commission temporarily suspends utility disconnections in response to COVID-19

The Mississippi Public Service Commission decided Sunday to temporarily suspend disconnections of all water, sewer, electricity and gas services for 60 days.

This action comes in response to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Tate Reeves on March 14 regarding the spread of COVID-19, with directions given to examine any statutes, rules or regulations that may be temporarily suspended or modified if they would hinder or delay action necessary to cope with the outbreak.

The PCS coordinated with the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management agency throughout the weekend to implement protocols that ensure all Mississippians have access to essential utility services during the spread of COVID-19.

“We are trying to be as proactive as we can and do our part to not only help prevent the spread of the virus but to not put any additional stress on utility customers and our workforce,” said Commissioner Dane Maxwell for the Southern District“It’s very important to us at the PCS to keep our customers and utility partners’ welfare a top priority during this time.”

“This emergency order will keep vital services connect for our people and protect public health and welfare,” said Commissioner Brandon Presley for the Northern District. “We’ve taken this action at the recommendation of the Health Department and MEMA and we will continue to coordinate any further action with them.”

“As we enter uncharted waters, we must sometimes take extraordinary steps to protect consumers, especially our most vulnerable ones, continue commerce and serve the public interest,” said Commissioner Brent Brailey for the Central District. “We don’t take the execution of today’s action lightly, but the commission felt that it needed to issue this order to protect public health and welfare.”

This is a temporary suspension of disconnection. Utility customers should continue to pay outstanding bills and pay for services provided during the 60 days.