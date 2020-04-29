Quitman man shot during altercation

One person has been airlifted after being shot in Quitman.

It was around 8:00 p.m. when Sheriff Todd Kemp says the call came out for shots fired in the area of North Jackson avenue near Archusa Avenue.

He says Quitman police arrived and found one man that had been shot. The shooter was still on the scene and was taken into custody.

They say the details are still being sorted out and names haven’t been released. The victim was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson for treatment.

The Quitman Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.