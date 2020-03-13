Quitman schools announce change to schedule

The Quitman School District has announced changes in its upcoming schedule. Here is a statement released late Friday:

Dear Panther Nation,

The Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and we at Quitman School District are maintaing close communication with the Clarke County Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi Department of Health, Mississippi Department of Education, United States Department of Education and the United States Government.

Students, teachers, and teacher assistants will not return to school on Monday, March 16th. Principals, assistant principals, directors, counselors, clerical staff, and hourly employees will report to school.

We will notify everyone by noon on Monday with information on whether or not the students and faculty will be returning to school on Tuesday, March 17th.

We will be reviewing such items as lunchtimes, attendance policy, and other school related issues. We are developing a plan to keep our students and staff safe during this crisis. If your child is sick, we urge you to keep him or her home from school. On Monday, March 16th we will release some procedural changes we will implement to prevent the spread of the virus.

We will be consulting with MHSAA regarding the best way to handle athletic events. There may be limited ticket purchases at some of our events. Schools will also be reconsidering field trips and other venues where there will be large gatherings of students.

We are being proactive and urging you to do the same. Our students and community’s continued safety is our #1 priority. We want to look out for each other. We will be updating you through this webpage as well as our Facebook and Twitter pages. Students’ parents, guardians and school employees will be notified through our AIM Notification system.

Stay informed and calm, consider your own and the health of others, and continue to follow the guidelines listed by the Center for Disease Control as well as your family practitioner.

Sincerely,

Toriano Holloway, Ph.D.

Superintendent of Education

Quitman School District

