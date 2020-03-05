Race preview: Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District

Republican James Tulp is running for congress in Mississippi’s third district.

"I think Mississippi has a tremendous amount of potential but we need proper leadership and good representation that's accountable to all of the citizens,” said Tulp.

Tulp hosts a political radio show and is a former college instructor. He said if elected, he'll focus on what's best for the citizens and not the elites.

"This is really why I’m running, because the current representation is not accountable to everybody so you see that in the neglect,” said Tulp. “People feel forgotten, they feel not heard and they are right."

During his stop in Meridian, Tulp told Newscenter 11 he plans to formally request that the Department of Justice look into the 2014 death investigation of Christian Andreacchio.

"I don't think a proper investigation was ever done and so I’m going to formally request as a congressman that the U.S. DOJ investigates that case,” said Tulp.

Tulp's opponent, incumbent Michael Guest previously served as a district attorney and was elected to congress in November 2018.

"I’m proud of what we've been able to accomplish as an office, I’m proud of the stands that we've been able to take, our support of the president, our support of issues that are important to the people of Mississippi,” said Guest.

Guest said he's confident in his ability to continue serving his district and fighting for issues like rural healthcare and broadband.

"What we hope is that the things that we've done and accomplished will resonate with the voters and when they go to the polls on Tuesday that they will allow us to have a second term and continue to come to Washington and fight on their behalf,” said Guest.

The winner of the primary will be on November’s general election ballot. The Democratic candidates for the 3rd congressional district are Dorothy Benford and Katelyn Lee.