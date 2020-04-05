Rain and storms possible this week

​TONIGHT:

Expect a few passing clouds overnight. Overall a pleasant evening. Lows will be around 57.

TOMORROW:

We're going to have an overall nice start to the week. Expect partly cloudy skies through out the day. I would not completely rule out a stray shower, especially as you get further south of I-20 - but the chance is low. Highs will be in the low 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD:

A weak disturbance will move through east Mississippi and west Alabama Tuesday bringing a chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder. An isolated shower is possible on Wednesday - but not a major concern. Thursday a more organized cold front is expected to sweep across the area. This system could lead to more widespread showers and thunderstorms, one or two of which could be on the strong side. We will continue to monitor through out the days ahead.