Rain chances increase a bit for our Thursday

Happy Thursday! Temperatures are in the upper-50s to low-60s out there this morning under partly cloudy skies. We'll continue to see those partly cloudy skies throughout our Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. Southerly flow will return to our area for our Thursday, and this will lead to more humid conditions for our day today and also a chance of scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see that rain today, but keep that rain gear handy just in case! Any showers/storms will fizzle out around sunset and we look to see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the mid-60s, which is a bit above average for this time of year.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into our Friday and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. There will once again be a chance of scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon hours on our Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both feature highs in the low-90s with partly cloudy skies and isolated storm chances. When you factor in the humidity, temperatures may feel like they are in the mid-90s each afternoon. That will be the case for Monday as well.

Rain and storm chances will increase heading into Monday and Tuesday. There will be plenty of moisture for the atmosphere to work with, and thus any storms could contain torrential rains. Highs will be around 90 degrees on Monday and then drop into the upper-80s for Tuesday. At this time, rain chances look to lower heading into Wednesday as highs continue to cool-off into the mid-to-upper-80s. Morning lows will be in the upper-60s Saturday through Wednesday.