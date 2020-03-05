Rain comes to an end early Thursday afternoon

Happy Thursday! Rain showers with embedded thunderstorms continue to push through our area this morning. This on and off activity will continue for the rest of the morning. Rain will finally begin tapering off between noon and 3 p.m. today as temperatures climb to around 60 degrees. We'll end up seeing clear skies tonight with Friday morning lows around 40. Ample sunshine will be in store on our Friday as highs climb to the upper-50s and low-60s.

Saturday morning will be the coldest morning over the next seven days, with temperatures expected to drop into the low-30s. Some of us may touch or get just below the freezing mark briefly Saturday morning. Mostly sunny skies will be in store for our Saturday as temperatures warm to around 60 degrees. Clouds will increase a bit heading into Sunday as a disturbance approaches our area. We'll remain dry on Sunday with highs climbing into the upper-60s.

Another storm system will arrive late on Monday to bring more rain showers to our area. Rain chances will ramp up Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures continuing a warming trend. Highs will be in the upper-60s on Monday and then the mid-70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see periods of rainfall on Tuesday, mainly during the morning hours, but scattered showers will continue into the afternoon. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible.