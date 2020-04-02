Rain eases back into the forecast

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will drop from 70s to 60s. Overnight will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 50s through 6 AM. Cloud-filtered sunshine will be the story on Friday. The morning in the morning. We will warm to near 70 by noon and into the upper 70s for highs in the afternoon. There can be some sunny breaks from the clouds in the afternoon with some clear spots through Friday evening.

RAIN RETURNS

A chance for rain is coming back into our forecast, but it kind of creeps back in. Friday will stay dry. The chance for rain starts Saturday at a small 20%. That will mainly be stray showers or thunderstorms. Sunday comes with a 20% chance, too, but the chance for rain increases to 30% on Monday and 50% on Tuesday. In the Saturday through Tuesday period, some of us could get as much as a half-inch to an inch of rain, though most areas will not get that much.

2020 HURRICANE SEASON

Forecasters at Colorado State University released the season forecast for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They forecast a slightly busier-than-normal season with 16 tropical storms, 8 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. Hurricane Season begins June 1 and lasts through November 30.