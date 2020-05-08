Rain exits in time for the weekend

The cold front that brought that rain will sweep away the rain to set us up for a beautifully sunny but crisp weekend.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

The biggest part of our rain exited the area this afternoon. The last of the lingering showers will clear out by 8 PM, if not earlier, and the clouds will clear out as temperatures tumble overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Morning low temperatures will average near 44 degrees. Saturday starts cool, and the day will be unseasonably cool overall. Beneath sunshine, we will warm to near 60 degrees by noon. Afternoon high temperatures will be 68 degrees.

THE SECOND HALF OF THE WEEKEND

Sunday will be chilly to start, but the afternoon will mark the start of warming. Morning lows will be as cold as upper 30s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s.

