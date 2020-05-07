Rain likely on Friday

Our weather over the next 24 hours will turn rainy, helping to further ease the risk of wildfires locally and along the coast from Mississippi and Alabama to the Florida Panhandle.

LOCAL WEATHER FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be dry with some passing clouds. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight through Friday morning will stay dry, but clouds will begin increasing quickly after about 3-4 AM. Temperatures at 6 AM will be in the low-to-mid 50s, but that's after they've bumped up in response to the increasing cloud cover. Rain will begin increasing between 9 AM and noon on Friday, spreading out from northwest to southeast. Noon temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Rain could begin breaking up between noon and 3 PM, but the end of the rain will not happen until a cold front moves through the areas between 6 PM and 9 PM.

Rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to around an inch, though some local variation higher or lower is possible.

WILDFIRES ON THE COAST

The rain will help immensely with the firefighting efforts along the Gulf Coast from Mississippi and Alabama to the Florida Panhandle. The largest fires are in Santa Rosa County, Florida - just east of Pensacola, and in Walton County, Florida - just east of Destin.

These wildfires are hot, and it's doubtful that anyone would question that. Do you know just how hot they can be? They can actually go hotter than 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

They're so hot, they influence local weather patterns. That intense rises quickly. Air rushes in from outside the fire. That wind can become gusty in the vicinity of the fire, helping to fan and spread the flames. The wind also fuels oxygen into the fire, which makes large wildfires extremely difficult to fight.

It's possible we notice some smoke, depending on how long the fires burn and any wind shifts that happen over the weekend. Right now, a wind from the north behind Friday's cold front will likely keep us free of any smoke from the Gulf Coast fires.