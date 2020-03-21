Rain likely on Sunday

Rain will return on Sunday. We should expect on-and-off rain all day long. Brief periods of heavy rain are possible.

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase this evening, but we will stay dry tonight. Rain increasing over Texas tonight is being directed toward us by an upper level low pressure circulation tracking eastward from the Southwestern U.S.

RAIN SUNDAY

Rain will begin increasing across East Mississippi and West Alabama between 4 AM and 6 AM Sunday. It won't be all rain all the time. Rather it will be rainy periods throughout the day. There will be dry breaks. Some of the heaviest and most widespread rain will increase between 10 AM and noon. The heaviest rain will wind down between 2 PM and 4 PM. The last of the rain will exit between 4 PM and 7 PM Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms are unlikely. An isolated stronger storm may produce 30-40 mph wind gusts. Rainfall amounts will average between a half-inch and an inch.

TEMPERATURES SUNDAY

Temperatures are down a bit with the increase in clouds and rain. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s for most of us. Areas north of Highway 16 from Louisville to Aliceville may struggle to reach 60. Far southern areas like Waynesboro and Laurel will warm into the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

More showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday. Another storm system will clip our northern areas on Tuesday. The rest of this week will be unseasonably warm and dry. Near-record warmth is possible with highs trending toward upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will return on Saturday. ​

