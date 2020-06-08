Rain will gradually diminish through Wednesday

Tropical Depression Cristobal is tracking through Arkansas this evening. As the wind and tornado threat associated with Cristobal diminish, the rain will become the primary impact.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Heavy storms this evening will wind down through about 10 PM. They can bring 60 mph wind gusts with them. A few lingering showers are possible overnight, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s through 10 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 74 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and steamy with spotty-to-scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be near 92 degrees with a heat index near 100 degrees. Showers will cool you by 5-10 degrees, but not everyone will benefit from the rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers will accompany a cold front on Wednesday morning. Rain will end as the cold front passes, and the humidity will drop quickly behind the cold front Wednesday afternoon and evening. Thursday will be less humid, more crisp, and much more pleasant. Sunny, warm weather with relatively low humidity will keep us going through the weekend.