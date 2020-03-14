Spring Ralph Morgan Rodeo cancelled

The spring Ralph Morgan Rodeo, scheduled for April, will not be happening.

Rodeo marketing director Linda Clayton told Newscenter 11 Saturday evening that the event has been cancelled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It breaks my heart to pass this word along but the rodeo is cancelled due to the coronavirus," Clayton said. "We want our spectators, contestants and media to be safe."

The rodeo is a biannual event that takes place in August and April each year.

"We will work on making August extra special," Clayton added.