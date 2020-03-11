Rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death back in court for first time since fleeing Mississippi

Jacob Scott, the man who allegedly faked his own death to avoid sentencing after being accused of raping a child, was back in a Jackson County courtroom for the first time since fleeing Mississippi in 2018.

Scott appeared in court Wednesday morning wearing a yellow jumpsuit to face 14 felony charges. Those charges include nine counts of sexual battery, four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one charge of exploitation of a child.

Included among the charges are allegations that Scott abused and impregnated a 14-year-old.

In August 2018, Scott was set to plead guilty and be sentenced after reaching an agreement with the district attorney’s office. The day before that was supposed to happen, police say he fled town, faking his own death in Alabama before disappearing.

After 18 months of searching for him, authorities named him to the U.S. Marshal’s Top 15 Most Wanted List in February 2020. That same day, Scott was found in Oklahoma thanks to a tip from a neighbor. Authorities say Scott had been living in Oklahoma the entire time and was going by the name “Luke."

When Scott was extradited back to Mississippi, District Attorney Angel Myers-McIlrath said all plea agreements were off the table.

In court Wednesday, Scott’s lawyers asked for a conference with prosecutors. When they returned to the courtroom, Judge Kathy King Jackson set a status hearing for April 20, 2020, telling the attorneys to settle on a date for Scott’s case to go to trial.

Scott is facing up to life in prison if he is convicted of all the charges.