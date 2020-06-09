Recommendations on how schools should open released by MS Dept. of Education

A three-month timeline of guidelines for Mississippi public schools has been released to districts across the state as they prepare to reopen schools.

The guidelines were formed by a committee of nine superintendents from around the state, including Dr. Bonita Coleman from Ocean Springs School District, who headed the group.

The areas of focus laid out by the the Department of Education include six key areas that districts need to focus on to safely reopen. The guidelines are written out through August. They will be updated every three months, allowing districts to adapt to any necessary changes or developments.

These considerations are recommendations made by MDE and are meant to serve as a guide that districts can use to tailor to their own schools. Ultimately, it is up to each individual district on how they wish to proceed moving into the 2020-2021 school year.

We have broken down each of the six considerations below, along with some of the key guidelines recommended for June, July and August.

Academic Programming

These are strategies for Mississippi leaders to consider as they plan to reopen schools to address learning gaps and provide high-quality instruction. They focus on evaluating students’ and teacher’s needs, virtual learning capabilities, implementing diagnostic screening, and other areas that focus on academics. Some of the guidance school leaders are advised to look at over the next three months include grade-level transitions and grading expectations, as well as developing an instructional plan for students’ schedules. Those schedules will most likely be one of the following: traditional, hybrid, or virtual.

Traditional Schedule

A traditional schedule would see students back in schools full time with daily screening and disinfectant protocols. Student movement and gatherings would also be restricted. Accommodations would also be put in place for students and staff with health issues that prevent them from returning.

Hybrid Schedule

Another type of schedule being explored is a hybrid schedule, which combines online and face-to-face instruction. This type of schedule requires that districts are able to meet the distance learning requirements put out by MDE.

One of the options for what a hybrid schedule would look like are “A/B Days,” where the student population is divided in half, with students reporting from home some days and going to school on alternating days. Another option would be for elementary students to attend school four days a week while being spread out across the building to follow social distancing guidelines, while secondary students would complete all of their work through distance learning. The third option suggested combines the first two schedules.

Virtual Schedule

This type of schedule would allow students to complete all of their schoolwork through distance learning. In order to implement this strategy, students must have sufficient internet bandwidth. A Learning Management System must also be implemented that provides access to a curriculum, as well as training for teachers and families to help navigate the virtual learning program.

Operations

These are strategies for Mississippi leaders to consider as they plan to reopen schools to address operational support, transportation, and food service planning. Here are some of those guidelines.

Building Operations Planning

Determine what needs to be cleaned prior to opening schools.

Develop a process for how classrooms and high-frequency touch areas will be cleaned throughout the day.

Develop a schedule for cleaning other areas of the school throughout the day.

Determine which facilities will be shared with another school.

Consider whether parents will be allowed to go to the classrooms after checking in through the office.

Transportation Planning

Explore scheduling options for the fall to determine the implications on the transportation department

Determine if there are enough buses and drivers to adequately operate on the preferred schedule based on physical restrictions and routing.

Develop a plan in the event a bus driver or student bus rider tests positive for COVID-19.

Develop a process and monitoring protocol for bus sanitation.

Food Service Planning

Determine if modifications are needed in the cafeterias to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Determine delivery and serving methods if students eat in the classroom, outside patio, cafeteria, or another area.

Explore options for meal offerings (use menu sheets for ordering in the morning and deliver to the classroom).

Develop a plan to repurpose the cafeteria to help address social distancing needs in the building.

Family and Communication Support

Keep Families and Communities Informed

Some of the strategies for the next three months include developing protocols for decision-making and communication through multiple platforms, such as social media, text alerts, printed materials, and websites. Educating families on health and safety protocols and conducting a survey to see what families in the district need the most are also suggested. Another recommendation is for districts to form a community task force of medical, mental health, and faith-based leaders to help strategize reopening plans.

Educate Families on School Virtual Platforms

Teaching parents and families how to use virtual learning programs by distributing information, online training sessions, and making training resources available online and in print are some recommendations. Other guidelines include setting up an website for academics and providing other tools for families.

Provide Technology & Academic Support for Families

This consideration focuses on making sure students and families have access to virtual learning opportunities. Some recommendations for doing that include providing real-time tech support for students, teachers and families, as well as providing a list of public Wifi sites online. Other suggestions include giving parents with access to virtual lessons and answer keys.

Health and Safety Reopening Plan

Planning for School Reopening

Order adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors, including digital thermometers, masks, disposable gloves, soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, tissues, and bus sanitation supplies.

Develop a plan for each school that will support social distancing, which may include spacing seating at least six feet apart, small-group scheduling, and developing spaces to allow students to social distance in classrooms, the cafeteria, and other shared spaces.

Developing deep cleaning processes before the building opens.

Take steps to ensure that all water systems and features are safe to use, as well as considering a plan for water consumption since water fountains will likely not be in use.

Working with state health officials on recommendations for using masks.

Implementing guidelines to notify health officials, staff, and families of any possible COVID-19 cases.

Developing screening for people who return to work after traveling.

Developing screening for all who enter buildings, which may include having a single entry point or multiple screening stations.

Develop a plan to limit gatherings, events, and extracurricular activities to those that can adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Develop a plan for when a student or adult becomes ill that includes identifying an isolation room to separate anyone who shows symptoms.

Adhere to Mississippi High School Athletic (MHSAA) Guidelines and MSDH Guidance for Sports and Activities

Train all coaches, band directors, and activity leaders on practice/conditioning guidelines and sanitation protocols and procedures.

Provide and collect daily checklists on protocols

Effective Communications: These are strategies for Mississippi leaders to consider as they plan to reopen schools and keep internal and external stakeholders informed. These guidelines focus on developing communication plans on how updates and emergency information will be provided to students, families, and the community.

Technology/Learning Management Systems

Technology Infrastructure Planning

Consider whether to provide one device per student (1:1) in each school/grade

Assess whether the majority of school/district textbooks are digital or paper-based.

Assess whether you have the adequate bandwidth and coverage within your school buildings to ensure adequate internet access.

Determine which online direct instruction platform will be used (Zoom, Google Meet, etc.) and how teachers and administrators be trained on the effective use of the platform prior to the beginning of school.

Learning Management Systems Planning

Determine which grades will use the LMS.

Determine whether the LMS is needed to supplement the traditional education model or if the dashboard is for an entirely online learning experience.

Begin back mapping to fill in the gaps remaining due to the compressed implementation timeline.

Begin compiling a video library of YouTube how-to videos to share with teachers, students, parents.

The considerations released Tuesday are meant to be a starting point for district leaders, who are encouraged to fine-tune and modify the recommendations to best fit their individual districts.

The six strategies are outlined for the first three months of the school year and will be updated every three months as school leaders navigate the school year, allowing districts to be prepared for additional events or another COVID-19 outbreak if necessary.

Members of the committee and MDE will lead two virtual meetings later this month to discuss each of the key considerations in more detail with each district.

In addition to the meetings every three months with superintendents, MDE will continue to provide guidance and support to schools and districts.

