Record-breaking high temperatures expected today

Happy Thursday! A really warm day is in store for our Thursday as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper-80s. Some spots may hit the 90 degree mark under our mostly sunny skies. The current record high for March 26 is 87 degrees. We look to make it up to 89 degrees today. We'll see partly cloudy skies tonight with Friday morning lows in the low-60s. Friday will be another potentially record-breaking warm day with highs expected to climb up to 88 degrees. The previous record high for March 27 is 86. Friday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Most of the day on our Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers will be possible, so keep the rain gear handy but you most likely won't need it during the daylight hours. A cold front will move through Saturday night and bring with it rain and storms. An isolated severe storm can't be ruled out in spots along and west of Highway-15. 60 mph wind gusts will be the only threat if a storm can reach severe criteria. We'll see scattered showers Sunday morning, followed by drier conditions heading into Sunday afternoon. Sunday's highs will be in the upper-70s.

Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be closer to average with temperatures in the low-70s. Another cold front will move across our area on Tuesday and bring with it another round of rain and storms. There is large model spread on how this front will develop across our area in terms of if we'll see severe storms or not. At this point, severe storms can't be ruled out on Tuesday, but it's still too early to pinpoint an exact threat. We'll see isolated showers leftover on Wednesday as highs drop into the upper-60s.