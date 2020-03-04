Reeves makes DHS appointment

Gov. Tate Reeves announced a new executive director of the Department of Human Services at a Wednesday news conference.

Bob Anderson will serve as the new head of the department.

He previously spent time as an assistant U.S. Attorney. He also spent several years leading the Public Integrity Division of the previous Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

“It will take a capable leader with integrity, bringing fresh eyes to this issue. I believe we have found that man. Bob has put powerful people who abused their positions in jail. There is no one more capable to root out any remnants of the misdeeds of the past and ensure that corruption never infects this Department again,” said Reeves.

Reeves also updated actions to address the coronavirus and plans to protect public health. The governor signed an executive order establishing the Mississippi Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Planning Steering Committee, led by Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer.

The governor signed another executive order establishing a task force to be led by Attorney General Lynn Fitch to identify all of the state's vulnerabilities and reset the cyber security standards and procedures.