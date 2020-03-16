Reeves signs executive orders for COVID-19 response

Gov. Tate Reeves signed two executive orders Monday to further the state's response to COVID-19 and aid Mississippians being impacted.

Reeves announced on Facebook Live the ongoing efforts working with state and local agencies to proactively prepare for and respond to the changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the state.

"This is a situation that is ever evolving. It is my goal and my mission to keep Mississippi up-to-date and informed of the facts and to continue improving our response efforts to protect public health. While you may be healthy, this is about protecting your loved ones, your neighbors, and people across Mississippi. We must look after one another during this trying time. We will come through this together, stronger," said Reeves.

Executive Order No. 1459 activates the Mississippi National Guard to support mobile testing units and support the Mississippi State Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency at the testing locations. The governor plans to implement the additional mobile testing sites throughout Mississippi in the coming days.

Reeves also signed Executive Order No. 1458 which allows state agencies to determine which state employees are essential and send everyone else home. He encouraged other businesses in Mississippi to do the same with their employees. The second executive order asks schools to continue providing free and reduced lunches to students as well.

