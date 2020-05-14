Reeves updates 'hotspots' in East Mississippi

Earlier this week, Gov. Tate Reeves announced additional social distancing measures for seven counties in East Mississippi identified as 'hot spots' for COVID-19 in the Magnolia State.

In an interview Thursday morning on Meridian's Supertalk Mississippi Radio 103.3, Reeves talked about the high risk region and the high number of cases in Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Jasper, Scott, Leake and Attala counties.

"We've seen some community transmission and if you look at the total number of cases from the last week in most of those counties, there's normally around 115 per 100,000 and all the way up to 283 cases out of 100,000, which are numbers similar to what you see in New York City area," said Gov. Reeves. "Again, on a much smaller scale, obviously each of those counties are significantly less populated than other counties but it's certainly reason for concern when you have counties like Scott, or Newton, or Leake that have more overall cases than a county like Rankin which has more total population than all three of those combined, and each individually have more total cases than their neighbor to the west."

The governor mandated masks be worn by the public and business employees in those seven counties.