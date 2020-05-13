Restaurants face major challenges as they reopen

Restaurants have had less than a week now to get used to being reopened under the new guidelines set forth by Governor Tate Reeves in his new executive order issued on May 4th.

There are many new rules and regulations that restaurants and bars have to adhere to, including liming to 50 percent seating capacity. For the Checkerboard Restaurant in Meridian, this isn't a major setback, as they can still comfortably seat around 130 with their three dining rooms and still practice social distancing.

"We've had several people just continually call and say when are you going to open," said Checkerboard owner Robert Frazier."

"And we opened I believe it was Monday. And you can see today that people are beginning to come and stir and enjoy themselves. The more the merrier. We want people in here. We enjoy people. We've been extremely blessed through the years. We've been in business here 13 years and it's continually gotten better and better each year. "

The Checkerboard Restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday and serves meals all you can eat cafeteria style.

