Restaurants set to reopen, with changes

Many restaurants across Mississippi are getting ready to reopen later this week after Gov. Tate Reeves amended his Safer at Home order pertaining to restaurants and parks.

In his latest executive order signed Monday, Reeves laid out strict guidelines for restaurants to begin the process of slowly and safely reopening. Among those steps, the entire restaurant must be deep- cleaned, all employees will be screened on a daily basis and required to wear masks and no more than 50 percent seating capacity will be allowed.

"It's all about reopening responsibly," said Weidmann's owner, Charles Frazier. "The governor has given us some pretty clear guidelines. For us here at Weidmann's, it's important that we stay open. We know that we're part of the community and we've been here 150 years and so we certainly have an obligation to stay here and, for me personally, to see this thing through so that we'll be open for another 150 years."

Several restaurants in east Mississippi and west Alabama are planning to reopen Thursday.