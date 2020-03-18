Restaurants dealing with coronavirus effects

The economy is taking a direct hit from the coronavirus, especially the restaurant industry, with many cities and states moving to ban in-person dining.

Most restaurants in our area have remained open but are having to deal with much smaller crowds and different ways to operate.

Robert Frazier, owner and manager of The Checkerboard Restaurant in Meridian, says it has been difficult at times, but he and his staff are adjusting.

"We've decided that we're going to keep our buffet up and let our waitresses serve from the buffet where the patrons do not touch any food, " said Frazier. "We're going to also start emphasizing pick-up orders, to-go orders, deliveries, things of that nature where we can serve as many of our people as we can. People have been good to us in Meridian, Mississippi, and we want to be prepared to return the favor."