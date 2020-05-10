Restaurants prepared for Mother's Day

Restaurants have been busy reopening their doors to the public, and now they are cooking up meals for Mother's day brunch.

Mother's Day is a time when moms get treated to a fancy lunch or dinner. But, with restrictions in place such as social distancing, it's forcing some restaurants to only take reservations.

Weidman’s restaurant reopened Thursday and only had three days to prepare for the big day. The restaurant was booming in delivering curbside and to-go orders. A few mothers were seen dining in with their families while listening to live jazz by Steve Watson.

"Mother's Day is always the busiest restaurant days. It's every year. We know that it's going to be our busiest brunch of the year. Everyone wants to take their mom out, they don't want her to cook. It was more business in the to-go and curbside. There still were a quite bit of people that dine in with us," said Weidman’s owner, Charles Frazier.

The restaurant did practice social distancing while wearing face masks and gloves.