Retailers rush to stock up on essentials

The coronavirus threat has created a cleaning supply shortage at local supermarkets and stores. In fact, some stores are completely out of supplies.

Shoppers are grabbing whatever cleaning supplies they can find. It's hard to find hand sanitizer, dish soap, disinfectant, paper towels and other supplies. There has also been a major run on toilet paper. The staff at Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville says it has sold more than 200 packages of toilet paper and paper towels in less than two days.

"It has been a huge boost to our sales in the last few days. It has been a madhouse around here. We’re going to continue to do the best we can to be here for everybody and to provide all the things you need," said Piggly Wiggly assistant manager, Matt Williams.

Williams says he expects business to be hectic for weeks as more cases of coronavirus are potentially confirmed across the state.