Retired nurses may be needed to help deal with coronavirus outbreak in Mississippi

The president of the Mississippi State Medical Association says while hospitals don’t have large numbers of coronavirus patients now, the wave is coming in about a week or so.

Dr. Clay Hays says then hospitals and medical facilities will need help from nurses who may be in retirement or others with medical training.

“Basically, all hands on deck. And so if we get to that point, it is wise to come up with a plan to make sure who’s available, who can help with these difficult situations," said Hays. "And so if we don’t develop a plan, we won’t be able to implement it properly.”

The association sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves formally requesting the Shelter in Place order.

The group is also asking Reeves to take action to get adequate personal protection equipment and medical supplies for physicians and healthcare providers.