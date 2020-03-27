Reward being offered for information on Judge Charlie Smith shooting

The search continues for the person or persons involved in the shooting of Judge Charlie Smith.

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is offering the max amount a county can do by state law, which is $15,000, for any information that leads to the arrest of those involved with the crime. The money cannot be given to any law enforcement officer or any employee of the County, or to any of their immediate family members.

“If you know of anything, please contact Crimestoppers, that’s where the tips will come in and the money will flow through them to pay if anybody comes forward, and please, if anyone knows anything, please come forward,” says District 5 supervisor Kyle Rutledge.

The number to call for the East Mississippi Crimestoppers is 855-485-8477.

