Reward up to $32,000 in Judge Smith shooting

It has been just over three weeks since Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot as he arrived to work at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian.

Since being gunned down Mar. 16, Judge Smith has endured five surgeries and is currently recovering at a rehabilitation facility. His family says he's in good spirits and is ready to return home and is anxious to get back to work as well.

The shooter is still at large. Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday an enhanced reward of up to $32,000 for anyone who has information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for shooting Judge Smith.

"The requirements of this is that you call the Crimestoppers line with that information," said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun. "You'll remain anonymous. Nobody will no who you are. We believe someone out there has some information about this shooting and we're asking them to step forward."

The Crimestoppers number to call with information is 855-485-8477.