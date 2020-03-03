Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Meridian Living Tuesday

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for Meridian Living.

Meridian Living is an assisted living home located on Bonita Lakes Drive, at the old location of Country Inn and Suites Hotel. Amenities at the facility include a salon, physical therapy room, and dining room. Staff at Meridian Living say they are excited to start this new chapter of their business.

“We started with this idea that we really wanted to help take care of our senior residents of Meridian,” says Candace Page, the director of operations for Meridian Living. “And so we worked really hard and put a lot of effort into our building and we are finally here and we are just ready and willing and able to serve our community.”

For more information, you can call them at 601-512-0512 or visit their Facebook page at ‘The Meridian Living.’

