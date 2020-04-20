Rivers are overflowing again, and more rain is on the way

Concerns are growing after record amounts of rainfall fell on Sunday, and another 1-4 inches of rain are expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
Rivers are rising. Some are already overflowing their banks. For now, flooding is minor, but additional rainfall will run off into the rivers, further increasing water levels and expanding the flooding.
Flood Warnings have been issued for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.
THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA
- Mon. Afternoon: 12.73 feet (near flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 13.0 feet
- Flooding Begins: Monday night
- Forecast Crest: 15.0 feet on Tuesday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)
THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG
- Mon. Afternoon: 18.64 feet (below flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 20.0 feet
- Flooding Begins: Monday night
- Forecast Crest: 23.5 feet on Wednesday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)
THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE
- Mon. Afternoon: 20.11 feet (below flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 25.0 feet
- Flooding Begins: Tuesday morning
- Forecast Crest: 26.0 feet on Wednesday
- Below Flood: Wednesday night
THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON
- Mon. Afternoon: 15.56 feet (near flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 18.0 feet
- Flooding Begins: Tuesday
- Forecast Crest: 19.8 feet on Wednesday
- Below Flood: Thursday morning
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS
- Mon. Afternoon: 68.77 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 68.0 feet
- Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet): Thursday
- Forecast Crest: 77.9 feet on Friday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE
- Mon. Afternoon: 35.76 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 29.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: 37.0 feet on Saturday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE
- Mon. Afternoon: 103.12 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 101.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: 107.6 feet on Tuesday
- Below Flood: Saturday morning
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK
- Mon. Afternoon: 128.42 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 122.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: 128.9 feet on Tuesday
- Below Flood: Thursday afternoon
THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON
- Mon. Afternoon: 32.38 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 26.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: 32.8 feet on Tuesday
- Below Flood: Saturday