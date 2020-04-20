Rivers are overflowing again, and more rain is on the way

Concerns are growing after record amounts of rainfall fell on Sunday, and another 1-4 inches of rain are expected Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Rivers are rising. Some are already overflowing their banks. For now, flooding is minor, but additional rainfall will run off into the rivers, further increasing water levels and expanding the flooding.

Flood Warnings have been issued for the Pearl River, the Chickasawhay River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.

THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA



Mon. Afternoon: 12.73 feet (near flood stage)



Flood Stage: 13.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Monday night



Forecast Crest: 15.0 feet on Tuesday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)

THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG



Mon. Afternoon: 18.64 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 20.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Monday night



Forecast Crest: 23.5 feet on Wednesday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)

THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE



Mon. Afternoon: 20.11 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 25.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Tuesday morning



Forecast Crest: 26.0 feet on Wednesday



Below Flood: Wednesday night

THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON



Mon. Afternoon: 15.56 feet (near flood stage)



Flood Stage: 18.0 feet



Flooding Begins: Tuesday



Forecast Crest: 19.8 feet on Wednesday



Below Flood: Thursday morning

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS



Mon. Afternoon: 68.77 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 68.0 feet



Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet): Thursday



Forecast Crest: 77.9 feet on Friday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE



Mon. Afternoon: 35.76 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 29.0 feet



Forecast Crest: 37.0 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Saturday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE



Mon. Afternoon: 103.12 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 101.0 feet



Forecast Crest: 107.6 feet on Tuesday



Below Flood: Saturday morning

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK



Mon. Afternoon: 128.42 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 122.0 feet



Forecast Crest: 128.9 feet on Tuesday



Below Flood: Thursday afternoon

THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

