Rivers still flooding, but most have crested and are receding

Flood Warnings are in effect for the Pearl River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.
THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA
- Fri. Afternoon: 13.70 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 13.0 feet
- Crest: The river has crested, and water levels are receding.
- Below Flood: Sunday morning
THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG
- Fri. Afternoon: 22.73 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 20.0 feet
- Crest: The river has crested, and waters are receding.
- Below Flood: Monday Morning
THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE
- Fri. Afternoon: 23.50 feet (below flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 25.0 feet
- Flooding has ended, and water levels will continue receding.
THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON
- Fri. Afternoon: 18.37 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 18.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: Friday Night
- Below Flood: Saturday Evening
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS
- Fri. Afternoon: 76.85 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 68.0 feet
- Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet) Begins: Friday night
- Forecast Crest: 77.2 feet on Saturday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Wednesday)
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE
- Fri. Afternoon: 38.13 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 29.0 feet
- Forecast Crest: 38.3 feet Saturday, holding steady through at least Wednesday
- Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Wednesday)
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE
- Fri. Afternoon: 101.19 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 101.0 feet
- Crest: The river has crested, and water levels are receding.
- Below Flood: Friday night
THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK
- Fri. Afternoon: 121.82 feet (below flood stage)
- Flood Stage: 122.0 feet
- Flooding has ended, and water levels will continue receding.
THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON
- Fri. Afternoon: 31.76 feet (minor flooding)
- Flood Stage: 26.0 feet
- Crest: The river has crested, and water levels are receding.
- Below Flood: Tuesday