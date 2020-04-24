Rivers still flooding, but most have crested and are receding

Flood Warnings are in effect for the Pearl River, the Sucarnoochee River, the Tombigbee River, and the Noxubee River.

THE PEARL RIVER AT BURNSIDE NEAR PHILADELPHIA



Fri. Afternoon: 13.70 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 13.0 feet



Crest: The river has crested, and water levels are receding.



Below Flood: Sunday morning

THE PEARL RIVER AT EDINBURG



Fri. Afternoon: 22.73 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 20.0 feet



Crest: The river has crested, and waters are receding.



Below Flood: Monday Morning

THE CHICKASAWHAY RIVER AT ENTERPRISE



Fri. Afternoon: 23.50 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 25.0 feet



Flooding has ended, and water levels will continue receding.

THE SUCARNOOCHEE RIVER AT LIVINGSTON



Fri. Afternoon: 18.37 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 18.0 feet



Forecast Crest: Friday Night



Below Flood: Saturday Evening

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT DEMOPOLIS



Fri. Afternoon: 76.85 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 68.0 feet



Moderate Flooding (77.0 feet) Begins: Friday night



Forecast Crest: 77.2 feet on Saturday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Wednesday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT COFFEEVILLE



Fri. Afternoon: 38.13 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 29.0 feet



Forecast Crest: 38.3 feet Saturday, holding steady through at least Wednesday



Below Flood: Beyond the end of the forecast period (Wednesday)

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT GAINESVILLE



Fri. Afternoon: 101.19 feet (minor flooding)



Flood Stage: 101.0 feet



Crest: The river has crested, and water levels are receding.



Below Flood: Friday night

THE TOMBIGBEE RIVER AT BEVILL LOCK



Fri. Afternoon: 121.82 feet (below flood stage)



Flood Stage: 122.0 feet



Flooding has ended, and water levels will continue receding.

THE NOXUBEE RIVER AT MACON

