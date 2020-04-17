Roadwork set to continue on Highway 19 in Neshoba Co.

Road work on Highway 19 in Neshoba County is set to continue.

According to MDOT, an $11.7 million project to replace five existing drainage structures with five bridges on Highway 19 near Tucker.

The bridges will ultimately provide a connection to the upcoming four- lane from Tucker, north to Philadelphia and south to House.

MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath says, “The project will ensure the businesses and people of the Neshoba County area have an efficient and reliable transportation network for the movement of goods and services throughout the region."

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2021.

