Royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are fulfilling their last royal commitment this week when they appear at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The event Monday is the last time they will be seen at work with the entire royal Windsor clan before they fly off into self-imposed exile in North America.

It ends a two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of Britain’s royal family and earn their own living.

It’s uncharted territory for Harry and the House of Windsor, with only the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936 to serve as a warning of the potential pitfalls.

