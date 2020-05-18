Bikers honor veterans through special ride

The 2020 Run for the Wall ride was canceled but bikers still rode through Meridian this afternoon, on the day the ride was expected to happen, carrying flags of honor to several U.S. Memorials.

The Run for the Wall every year around Memorial Day honors U.S. Veterans by riding from California to Washington, D.C. Although the ride didn't happen due to COVID-19, bikers still wanted to do something to honor our military men and women. After leaving Meridian, the group will continue their trip to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington to place flags.

Biker Mary Pittman said it's their way of continuing the ride's mission.

"It's important for us to still continue the mission, but this year currently just trying to do it as safely as we can with a small number of people and unofficially run for the wall traveling under the name 'Flags of Honor,'” said Pittman.

We’ll have more on the special ride in tomorrow's edition of Military Matters.