Rush Foundation Hospital confirms first coronavirus case

Rush Foundation Hospital has confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case. The Mississippi State Department of Health notified the hospital this afternoon.

In a press release, the hospital says its staff and clinicians are prepared for the situation and are enforcing protocols to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.

“We have been anticipating this moment for several weeks and want to again stress how important it is that our community follows the guidelines from our medical professionals and the CDC,” said Chief Medical Officer Fred Duggan.

Rush is allowing a limited amount of visitors at this time. Below is a list of visitors who can see patients.

• Laboring moms- spouse/partner

• Pediatric patients (including NICU) – parent/guardian (one per day)

• End of life situations – spouse/significant other/adult children

• Patients undergoing emergency surgery – one support person

Visitors must be screened through temperature checks and questioning.

The hospital urges anyone with coronavirus concerns to call their Coronavirus Hotline at 601-703-9913 to speak to a doctor for risk evaluation. The hotline is available every day from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

