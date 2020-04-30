Rush Health Systems offering telehealth services

Rush Health Systems is offering telehealth services to patients who may be feeling sick, but don’t necessarily need to go into the doctor’s office.

“It’s a good opportunity to still get your medical care provided, without having to leave home, and expose yourself unnecessarily,” says Dr. Chris Webb with Rush Health Systems. “If the service is available, if we’re able to do the telehealth visit with you, and we don’t need you to come in the clinic or anything, well then we are able to provide the health care that you needed without having to leave home.”

Telehealth services are available at all Rush clinics, including specialty ones. Rush is taking not only established patients, but new ones as well.

“What you do, you call the Front Desk staff, and speak with them. They will review your insurance carrier, to see if the insurance carrier will cover a telehealth visit for you, and if it is, they can walk you through how to set up the app on your phone or your computer and get you set up for a telehealth visit,” Dr. Webb explains.

You can also find out more information on Rush Health Systems Dot Org. Doctors we spoke to say the telehealth appointments have been successful.

“It’s been really useful for us to visit with the patient, see the patient, the patient can see us, and just have a discussion without having to leave home,” Dr. Webb says.

For Rush Health Systems in Meridian, you can call 601-483-0011 for more information on telehealth services. In Philadelphia, you can call 601-656-6921.

