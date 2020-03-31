Triage tent at Rush Hospital

Rush Foundation Hospital is providing emergency medical evaluations outside of the hospital's emergency entrance.

A tent is set up to provide quick, emergency assessments to give patients discharge instructions without them having to physically enter the building. The evaluation is not considered a test for the coronavirus but was designed as a fast and efficient way to handle health emergencies.

Emergency Medical Director Dr. Patrick Kirkland said the exam determines if patients need to be hospitalized or if they can be treated at home.

"We do have a registered nurse that is able to greet the patient and if the patient is any immediate distress, they'll be seen right away and can actually expedite the treatment," said Kirkland.

Current hours for the tent are 10 am to 6 pm.