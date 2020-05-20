Rush hosting blood drive Thursday

Rush Foundation Hospital has an urgent need for blood donations and is asking for your help.

On Thursday, Rush is holding a blood drive from 12:30 to 6:00 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Highway 19 in Meridian.

Participating in the blood drive does not violate the governor's shelter in place order and officials say blood is in high demand during the COVID-10 pandemic.

"The urgency is that we are reopening society," said Tracy Keener, Patient Blood Management Chairperson from Rush Health Systems.

"A lot of the surgeries and procedures and treatments that people have had to postpone because of COVID are now opening back up and we're going to need blood and blood has expiration dates."

Keener also says all types of blood are needed but especially "O" type.

For more information, you can visit the website, vitalant.org.

