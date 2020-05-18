Rush issues urgent call for blood donations

Rush Foundation Hospital issued an urgent call for blood donations.

A blood drive in partnership with Vitalant has been scheduled for Thursday at Meridian's Knights of Columbus Hall, 2217 Hwy. 19 North, from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

People who are healthy are encouraged to donate blood. Participating in the blood drive does not violated the governor's shelter in place order and Rush says social distancing will be maintained throughout the process.

For more information or to schedule a donation, call 877-827-4376, or visit vitalant.org by clicking the attached link.