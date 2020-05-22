SBA assistance approved for some Mississippi counties

Gov. Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for Mississippi businesses and residents hit by the severe storms and tornadoes on April 19, 2020.

The declaration covers Marion County and the adjacent counties of Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Pearl River and Walthall.

"Mississippians are strong and resilient. But they are already struggling under the weight of this pandemic. We are grateful that SBA approved our request so we can help carry some of the burden that our people are dealing with after these disastrous storms," said Reeves.

Businesses and private non-profit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged real estate, equipment or other assets. Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate and they are also eligible to borrow up to $40,000 to replace or repair personal property.

Applicants can apply online by visiting the SBA’s website by clicking the attached link.

The SBA has also opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to help storm victims apply online during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Outreach Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. unto; 5 p.m.

Storm victims may call 404-331-0333 and use extensions: 2122 and 2106 for residents and 2123 for businesses to speak with a disaster assistance professional. Additional information can also be obtained by emailing FOCE-Help@sba.gov.

The filing deadline for physical property damage applications is July 20, 2020, and the deadline for economic injury applications is February 22, 2021.

